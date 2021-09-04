Taliban's Afghan Government: 80% To Be The Doha Team, Hekmatyar & Karzai Left Out & No Woman Either

Days after US exit from Afghanistan, Taliban is all set to form a new interim government. The new Afghan govt will reportedly have a ‘Shura’ or Religious Council, that will hold executive powers. 80% of the ‘Shura’ will comprise of senior Taliban leaders who have been stationed in Doha since 2010.

The executives of the Religious Council will also include other ethnic groups but not women. The group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would head Taliban’s new government.

