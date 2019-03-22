Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime​ with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang

The Nirbhaya case jolted the country with rage and anger in 2012. People moved to streets protesting against the police and demanding justice. But while the general mass was fuming in anger there was a team in the police department which was working day and night to bring down the accusers behind the bars. While the protest and the case caught both national and international coverage, there was some lack of information and the audience couldn't track how did the police go by hunting six men in 72 hours. Netflix's Indian original, Delhi Crime, directed by Richie Mehta unfurls that lesser known side of the Nirbhaya case. In conversation with News18, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, who play the roles of an under-training IPS officer and inspector, respectively, said they feel that somewhere most of the on-screen portrayals of policemen are extreme. Either they are shown as the superheroes who save the world or they are corrupt conmen ransacking the general public. Whereas in Netflix's Indian original, Delhi Crime, director Richie Mehta let policemen be normal humans who are trying to solve a heinous case balancing their personal lives. Releasing on March 22, on Netflix, Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah in the lead role.