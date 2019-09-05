Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
News18 » Videos » News18 Shorts

Talking Cyber Attacks in India with Sunil Sharma, MD, Sophos India

Sep 05, 2019 12:08 PM IST India India
Share

The Sophos Cybersecurity report was published recently, offering insights into cyber attacks, causes and cybersecurity standards that are most frequently noticed in India. News18 met Sunil Sharma, managing director of Sophos India, to discuss the kind of threats that exist nationwide. The key talk points included the main causes of cyber attacks, what user-driven practices may lead to attacks, how to stay safe, and more. The Sophos report is one of the multiple reports published recently in the field of cybersecurity, addressing strong data that shows an alarming trend of rising cyber attacks on Indian businesses and infrastructure.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram