Talking Cyber Attacks in India with Sunil Sharma, MD, Sophos India

The Sophos Cybersecurity report was published recently, offering insights into cyber attacks, causes and cybersecurity standards that are most frequently noticed in India. News18 met Sunil Sharma, managing director of Sophos India, to discuss the kind of threats that exist nationwide. The key talk points included the main causes of cyber attacks, what user-driven practices may lead to attacks, how to stay safe, and more. The Sophos report is one of the multiple reports published recently in the field of cybersecurity, addressing strong data that shows an alarming trend of rising cyber attacks on Indian businesses and infrastructure.