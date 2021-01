Tandav Controversy: Is I&B Notice to Amazon Prime Video Beginning Of Censored OTT Content?

Reports suggest the I&B Ministry has issued a notice to Amazon Prime Video over its web series ‘Tandav’. This move comes after two BJP leaders alleged that ‘Tandav’ hurts Hindu religious sentiments. Watch the video to find out what led to controversy.