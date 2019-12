Tata Altroz First Drive Review: More Than What Meets the Eye

The Tata Altroz is the latest attempt by Tata Motors in the hatchback segment in India but this time around, they are approaching things a bit differently. This time around, they are after the premium hatchback segment. How do they fare? We get our hands on the Tata Altroz before its launch in 2020, to find out.​