Thai Soccer Team Marks Cave Ordeal Anniversary With Buddhist Rites

Jun 24, 2019 India

The 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach who grabbed global attention last year when they were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks have marked the anniversary of their ordeal start with a religious ceremony. The members of the Wild Boars took part in a Buddhist ceremony on Monday before attending a news conference to talk about their lives over the past year.