‘The Crown’ Star Vanessa Kirby Speaks To Rajeev Masand

First published: July 29, 2018, 2:41 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
In this interview with Rajeev Masand, Vanessa Kirby who was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance as Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown, talks about her role as the mysterious The White Widow in Mission Impossible: Fallout. Kirby explains what it's like to work with Tom Cruise, and reveals what she's been discussing with Helena Bonham Carter, who plays the older Princess Margaret in the next season of the Netflix show.
