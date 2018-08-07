The Current Global Scenario Of Breastfeeding: World Breastfeeding Week

World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF marked first week of August as World Breastfeeding Week. Only 42 percent of total babies in the world receive breast milk in the first hour of birth. In India, despite breastfeeding being a traditionally accepted practice, Only 55 percent babies receive regular breastfeeding for 6 months. Breast milk produced in early days are rich in nutrients and antibodies, boosting infants' chances of survival by protecting them from infections. The early form of breast milk, known as colostrum, "is the best food that a human being can ever get," said Djurdjica Cecez, a neonatologist at Belgrade's Narodni Front maternity hospital. Regular breastfeeding is important as it helps prevent diseases like pneumonia and diarrhea.​