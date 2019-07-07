The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That

Jul 07, 2019 08:30 AM IST India India Share

We are now likely warming up the earth by 1.5 degree Celsius. This, even if we don’t build a single new power plant, factory, vehicle, or buy a new home appliance.1.5 ˚C of warming could be enough to expose 14% of the population to bouts of severe heat. It'll destroy more than 70% of the world’s coral reefs. It'll also melt nearly 2 million square miles of Arctic permafrost. Sea ice circling Antarctica has plunged from a record high to a record low in just three years. After 2014, the region lost floating ice larger than the size of Mexico