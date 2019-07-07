Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That

Jul 07, 2019 08:30 AM IST India India
Share

We are now likely warming up the earth by 1.5 degree Celsius. This, even if we don’t build a single new power plant, factory, vehicle, or buy a new home appliance.1.5 ˚C of warming could be enough to expose 14% of the population to bouts of severe heat. It'll destroy more than 70% of the world’s coral reefs. It'll also melt nearly 2 million square miles of Arctic permafrost. Sea ice circling Antarctica has plunged from a record high to a record low in just three years. After 2014, the region lost floating ice larger than the size of Mexico

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram