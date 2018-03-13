Video Wall

The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai

First published: March 13, 2018, 5:31 PM IST | Updated: 19 mins ago
The ‘Long March of Farmers’, steered by the Maharashtra unit of the CPM’s farmers’ wing, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), was the latest in a string of farmers’ protests Maharashtra has seen in a year. They were demanding a complete loan waiver, remunerative prices for agricultural produce and implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations, among other things. The protest in Mumbai has been called off after the farmers reached an agreement with the Devendra Fadnavis government. The government has agreed to give a written draft of the solutions to their concerns within the next two months.


