The Most Bizarre and Weird Of 2018

Dec 31, 2018

Bizarre things happen every year. 2018 was no exception. From the eerie Burari deaths to ever-amusing Rakhi Sawant's antics, there's a long list. In the social media age, some might have come to your notice, but others, you may have missed. Looking back, some make you laugh, some make you cringe but all leave you gaping. Watch the video to find out more.