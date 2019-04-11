The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida

Apr 11, 2019 12:54 PM IST India India Share

As a part of Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on April 11, residents of the only village of the state located on the other side of the Yamuna in Haryana have boycotted elections after waiting for a road to connect them to Noida and Greater Noida for five years. Once inside the village dominated by Gurjars and Tyagis, a subtle wave of migration can be witnessed here when the villagers are slowly abandoning their homes, land and families in search of income, opportunity and connectivity. A stark contrast is observed here as the village is located in the backdrop of the buzzing Noida- Greater Noida real estate hub but divided by the stench emanating River Yamuna.