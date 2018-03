The Return of MC Mary Kom in CommonWealth Games Australia

India's boxing great Mary Kom recently spoke to SNTV in New Delhi and said it is her "passion" for the sport which has driven her back to international competition at the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

She is a five-time world amateur champion and an Olympic bronze medallist in boxing. Mary Kom is, in fact, the most popular - and successful - female boxer from India.

The 36-year-old mother of three is now focused on more success as she prepares to return to the ring in international competition at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia in April.

While she won her Olympic medal in the 51kg flyweight category in London, Kom is most comfortable in the lesser weight class and that is where she won her five world amateur championship titles.

She now aims to strike gold on the Gold Coast - and is confident about India securing a number of medals in the women's boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games.