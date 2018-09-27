The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?

There has been a lot of speculations around the much hyped apple autonomous car. Apple, the largest mobile manufacturer is secretely working on the Apple car and has created a mystery around the whole project, which is called Titan. However, we know about the autonomous technology as a whole and other important players like Uber, Google, Waymo and more. In this video, we try to figure out the Apple car and autonomous project as a whole and does it make sense in India?