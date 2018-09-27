Video Wall

World Tourism Day: Taiwan Vacation Travel Guide, Best Tourist Attractions, Things to Do

World Tourism Day: Taiwan Vacation Travel Guide, Best Tourist Attractions, Things to Do

The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?

There has been a lot of speculations around the much hyped apple autonomous car.

News18.com

First published: September 27, 2018, 8:35 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
There has been a lot of speculations around the much hyped apple autonomous car. Apple, the largest mobile manufacturer is secretely working on the Apple car and has created a mystery around the whole project, which is called Titan. However, we know about the autonomous technology as a whole and other important players like Uber, Google, Waymo and more. In this video, we try to figure out the Apple car and autonomous project as a whole and does it make sense in India?
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...