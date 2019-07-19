Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
» » News18 Shorts

The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release

Jul 19, 2019 06:05 PM IST India India
Share

Netflix's new show Typewriter revolves around a haunted house and a haunted book that stirs the imagination of four wanna-be ghost hunters who intend to capture the spirit that plagues in the notorious home called Bardez villa. But, the typewriter is busted and it is writing the names by itself now. The next name that comes out from it will be of a cast member of 'Typewriter'. While we wait for the next name to be announced, the cast (Sujoy Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Aarna Sharma, Ricky, Mikail Gandhi, and Palash Kamble) play a fun quiz. The quiz will be a mix of GK questions on typewriter and from the show, alternatively. Let's see who wins and who disappears.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram