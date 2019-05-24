Take the pledge to vote

Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7

May 24, 2019 06:38 PM IST iVideos iVideos
UK Prime Minister Theresa May declared on May 24 that she'd resign as the leader of the ruling Conservative Party on June 7. May has been subjected to increased pressure from her own party to announce her departure date amid internal divisions over how she handled Brexit. Her meeting with her government's Chief Whip Julian Smith was followed by a speech outside Downing Street. "I believe it was right to persevere even when the odds against success were high. But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort," she announced in her speech. "So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on 7th of June, so that a successor can be chosen, I've agreed... that the process for electing a new leader should begin in the following week," she added.

