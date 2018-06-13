Third Fire Tragedy in Mumbai in June, 90 Evacuated From High-Rise in South Bombay

The Mumbai fire department has come out with their statement on the incident. "Fire is confined to 31st and 32nd floors of the building. We have penetrated inside the 31st-floor house and terrace. We encountered intense heat, smoke, and wind at upper levels, yet we have been able to contain the fire. At present, there is no information on anyone being trapped or injured. The building has been evacuated and all trapped inside were rescued safely," said the fire brigade chief.