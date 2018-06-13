Video Wall

Third Fire Tragedy in Mumbai in June, 90 Evacuated From High-Rise in South Bombay

The fire began from a duplex apartment on the building's 33rd floor of Tower B at Appasaheb Marathe Marg. No casualties have been reported so far.

First published: June 13, 2018, 9:30 PM IST
The Mumbai fire department has come out with their statement on the incident. "Fire is confined to 31st and 32nd floors of the building. We have penetrated inside the 31st-floor house and terrace. We encountered intense heat, smoke, and wind at upper levels, yet we have been able to contain the fire. At present, there is no information on anyone being trapped or injured. The building has been evacuated and all trapped inside were rescued safely," said the fire brigade chief.
