This Egyptian Musician Turns Trash Into Musical Instruments

Feb 22, 2019 05:50 PM IST India India Share

It sounds just like a flute. Equipped with goggles and a power tool musician, Shady Rabab, has been turning all kinds of trash into musical instruments. By simply drawing on markers as a guide for drilling holes, Rabab turns a glass bottle into a flute. Rabab came up with the idea after discovering people were not able to afford instruments in Egypt. "The idea to create musical instruments out of garbage came to me when I heard children wished to have their own musical instruments to better express their emotions and discover their talents for themselves. From here, we created the idea behind the project: to launch a project that would teach children how to create musical instruments, play on them, and form a musical band," he explains.



