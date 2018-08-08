This International Cat Day Visit Cat Lovers New Tourist Destination: Taiwanese Village

Houtong a Taiwanese village, is now the heaven for cats with dozens of cats dozing on doorsteps. Once a booming coal town with 6,000 workers, the village languished after the mine closed in 1990. The village got a new lease of life when photographers promoted the large population of cats. Visitors walk to the village via a covered bridge adorned with cat lanterns, hunt for resident cats. While wandering alleys decorated with cat murals, buy cat souvenirs, or rest at one of the cat cafes.