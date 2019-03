This Saudi Govt App Lets Men Grant Women Permission To Travel

The Saudi government app, Absher, is mostly a way for residents and citizens of Saudi Arabia to pay traffic fines, file for permits and complete other administrative tasks electronically. But it includes a feature that has sparked controversy – the ability for Saudi men to grant or deny a woman permission to travel. Google will keep a Saudi app available for download in its mobile app store, despite calls from legislators that it violates women's rights and should be removed.