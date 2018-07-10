Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

1.84 crore people are affected every year by Mumbai's waterlogging. Nothing much has changed since the devastating 2005 floods even though a lot of money is allocated to improving drainage systems and other projects. What is going wrong? Who is to blame? Watch this video to know more about the recurring Mumbai Floods that stall the city every year.
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talk About India's First Netflix Original, Censorship and More
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India