Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

1.84 crore people are affected every year by Mumbai's waterlogging​. Nothing much has changed since the devastating 2005 floods even though a lot of money is allocated to improving drainage systems and other projects. What is going wrong? Who is to blame? Watch this video to know more about the recurring Mumbai Floods that stall the city every year.

First published: July 10, 2018, 3:32 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
