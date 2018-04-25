Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Thousands Throng at Bhopal's Tattoo Festival

Bhopal witnessed its first ever tattoo festival recently. Thousands of tattoo artists thronged Madhya Pradesh's capital to take part in the live event. Not just this, a famous celebrity tattoo artist was called to judge the skills of the tattoo makers.

News18.com

First published: April 25, 2018, 3:32 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Bhopal witnessed its first ever tattoo festival recently. Thousands of tattoo artists thronged Madhya Pradesh's capital to take part in the live event. Not just this, a famous celebrity tattoo artist was called to judge the skills of the tattoo makers.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More