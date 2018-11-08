Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time

Aamir Khan's latest film Thugs of Hindostan had a big budget, a stellar star-cast and a huge promotional drive, but none of it culminated in a good movie. The film, directed by Vikay Krishna Acharya, fails to give the audience an engaging plot and thrilling action scenes. Here's our movie review.