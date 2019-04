TikTok Ticks Off Polls, Politics and Politicians: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1

Apr 10, 2019 09:51 PM IST India India Share

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, the app TikTok was flooded with various kinds of political videos. What's different about it compared to Facebook and Twitter? There is no official presence of any political party or political leader on the app. Yet, speeches, songs and more go viral everyday. You'll find videos related to BJP, Congress and even regional parties. This, amidst some governments wanting TikTok banned in India. So are political parties and politics in India really away from TikTok?