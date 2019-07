TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan

Ever since Nusrat Jahan's entry into formal politics this year, Trinamool Congress's Basirhat candidate and subsequent MP has grabbed eyeballs and headlines alike, wittingly or unwittingly. A lot of it has had to do with her clothes — an occupational hazard, one would assume, for women politicians — but the MP seemed unfazed. Watch our video to know what she has to say on religion, marriage, parliament and more.