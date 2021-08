Tokyo Olympics | 7 Super-Cool Tech Tweaks That Took The 2020 Games To A Different Level

While Covid-19 delayed the games and softened the roaring cheer of spectators, all is not yet so disappointing. A variety of new initiatives have been undertaken by Tokyo Olympics organisers to bring unique and thrilling experience. From 3D tracking, cooling jackets, robots and more, here’s how Tokyo Olympics is using technology for a more enthralling experience like never before.

