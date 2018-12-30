Top 5 Luxury Cars of the Year 2018

Dec 30, 2018 08:33 PM IST India India Share

Automobiles are a form of luxury for many and when it comes to being luxurious, well, some cars do it better than others. So here are the cars that did it best this year. Starting off with the Volvo XC60, this SUV is arguably one of the best-looking cars that Volvo has made and comes shod with the now iconic thor hammer headlamps. Everything about the car is meant to make it look muscular while still looking premium. On the inside of the car, the Volvo XC60 has one of the best interiors in the world. Then, there’s the BMW 6 series GT which brings along with itself a coupe-like design with the sloping roofline that merges seamlessy into the boot. But it is when you step inside the car that you are greeted by the suave interiors. One of the key design elements is the floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports gesture control and looks fantastic. But when it comes to luxury, you cannot not consider the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For the year 2018 it came back as a new car and is typically what you would define a car as a proper luxurious sedan. With gigantic proportions on the outside, it has a futuristic interior design with oodles of space for the rear passengers. And when it comes SUVs we have the Porsche Cayenne and the Audi Q5 fighting for the podium. And with that we come to the end of the top 5 luxury cars of the year 2018.