Top 5 Motorcycles of the Year 2018

Dec 30, 2018 06:39 PM IST India India Share

There were several motorcycles that were launched this year but these five were the best of the best. Starting off with the Ducati Panigale V4S, this motorcycle gives cutting-edge technology in motorcycles a new meaning. Not only does it have a host of electronic rider aids to offer but most of them are lean sensitive making it ideal for newbies and professionals alike. And, it is also one of the most powerful production motorcycle in the world right now. Giving it competition is the Suzuki GSX S750 which shows what value for money means. It is a capable motorcycle both on the roads and the track and since it is assembled in India, it has a very competent price tag to boast of as well, making it one of the most affordable in-line 4-cylinder offering in the country. The third nominee is the Triumph Speedmaster which brings sophisticated electronic rider aids to a classic styled motorcycle. It belongs to the iconic Bonneville heritage and makes perfect sense for those who want a versatile cruiser. Wrapping up our list is the Kawasaki Z900 and the Indian Scout Bobber which offer excellent bang for buck in their respective segments. And if you spot one on road, you won’t be able to take your eyes off of them. So these are our Top 5 motorcycles of the year 2018.