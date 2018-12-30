Top 5 Smartphones of the Year 2018

The flagship smartphone battles for 2018 were a very closely fought competition. We saw flagships battle it out tooth and nail for your money. Within the Android ecosystem, we had to contend with the Google Pixel 3 XL which arguably has one of the best smartphone cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ which has a great display, its sibling the Galaxy Note 9 which didn’t exactly set the sales charts alight and the OnePlus 6T which offers the best of almost worlds including the comparatively affordable price. At the same time, there was the small matter of competing with the newest Apple iPhone, the iPhone 10S and the iPhone 10s Max. The latter is the largest iPhone ever, the new 10S line-up runs the A12 Bionic chip which is the most powerful processor ever to power the iPhones and are the most artificially intelligent phones too. After everyone revealed their flagship trump cards for the year, Huawei smartly walked in with the Mate 20 Pro, which has a 40-megapixel triple camera setup and is perhaps the geekiest Android flagship phone ever. And that makes our choices of the top 5 smartphones of the year 2018.