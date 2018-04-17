Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival

The Toyota Yaris attracted a lot of eyeballs at the recently concluded Auto Expo and is generating a lot of attention on the social media even before it is launched in India. It is the first mid-size sedan from the house of highly reliable Toyota Motors and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. How good is it to drive and does it have what it takes to beat the segment leaders? We recently drove the car at the outskirts of Bengaluru to know the answer!