Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks

Train 18, the country’s first engine-less train that is being referred to as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, is set to hit the tracks for trials on October 29. Developed by the city-based Integral Coach Factory in 18 months, the full AC train is designed in such a way that passengers can have a look at the driver's cabin. Driven by a self-propulsion module sans a separate locomotive, the train, capable of running at a speed of up to 160 kmph, comes with technical features for enhanced quick acceleration. The swanky 16-coach prototype without a locomotive (engine) will cut travel time by 15 per cent compared to the Shatabdi.

