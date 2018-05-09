Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump pulls the United States of America out of the Iran nuclear deal.

News18.com

First published: May 9, 2018, 6:44 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Trump pulls the United States of America out of the Iran nuclear deal.
What does it mean for India? With the pressure increasing on global crude prices, petroleum products might become more costly. Pressure also on the Indian Rupee as well as the Chabahar port which is handled by the Indian agencies there.

Would India's strategic interests be hit? What will happen to Iran? How would the European Allies read this?
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More