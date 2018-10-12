Video Wall

Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies

First published: October 12, 2018, 6:39 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
The film takes a totally different turn once it establishes the basic set-up of lush green fields, tall trees and wet paths. The makers seem to know what they want from Tumbbad, a place with charming beauty and conniving supernatural agencies. They entice, engage and egg you on to the womb of Mother Nature, which is absolving everything inside it. Watch the review for more.
