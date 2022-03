Turkey-Pakistan To Build 5th Gen Fighter Jet l Erdogan Eying China Tech Via Imran Post US F-35 Snub?

Turkey and Pakistan are collaborating on the development of a fifth generation fighter jet. Turkey was expelled from the US F-35 stealth fighter project over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile system in 2017. Ankara’s indigenous stealth fighter programme, ‘TF-X’, has assumed significance amid strained ties with Washington.

