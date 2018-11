Twitter is “Awkward” Amidst The "Brahmanical Patriarchy" Controversy

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was on the receiving end of a Twitter storm after he appeared in a now viral photograph, holding a placard that said "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy".

Dorsey, who was in India recently, met with a group of women journalists for a closed-door roundtable discussion on how Indians experience Twitter. However, the interaction has come under fire after one of the journalists present there tweeted a photo of Dorsey with the placard.