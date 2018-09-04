Typhoon Jebi : Japan Hit By Strongest Storm in 25 Years

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall Tuesday, the country's weather agency said, bringing violent winds and heavy rainfall that prompted evacuation warnings.

Typhoon Jebi, packing winds of up to 216 kilometres (135 miles) per hour, made landfall around midday in western Japan near areas still recovering from deadly record rains earlier this summer.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged people to "evacuate early" and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents. Japan's weather agency has issued warnings about possible landslides, flooding and violent winds, as well as high tides, lightning and tornadoes in a swath of western Japan including the major cities of Osaka and Kyoto