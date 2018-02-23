Udaipur Music Festival: Music, As Explained By The Artistes From Across The Globe

Video Wall

First published: February 23, 2018, 6:06 PM IST | Updated: February 23, 2018
One of the most important cultural products that binds the world is music. At the recently held Udaipur Music Festival, artistes from all over the world came together to celebrate and promote the message of 'One Love'. From Rajasthani folk fusion bands to Indie pop and American Jazz bands, all made the audience groove to their beats and soak in the culture of their respective countries. In a chat with News18, bands from all over the world tell what music means to them and how they see it in the digital age. ​
The festival which witnessed a footfall of more than 50,000 people visiting from different parts of the World during its last two editions, has interesting itinerary with artistes from France, USA, Nepal, Spain, Italy, Thailand and India giving music lovers a taste of jazz, classical, rock and pop music.
