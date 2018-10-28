Udayan Mukherjee's Book 'Dark Circles' Tells A Complicated Story Of Familial Ties

Business journalist and one of the most well-known faces of CNBC, Udayan Mukherjee, is all set to debut as a fiction author with his novel Dark Circles this November. The book is a slightly dark tale of two brothers -- Ronojoy and Sujoy -- who learn a certain secret about their lives after their mother's death and are completely shocked and disturbed. On one hand, the big revelation is cathartic, because it helps them understand the years of parental neglect that they have faced as children, and also provide a reason for their parents' broken marriage, and on the other, it opens old wounds and threatens to alter their current lives in significant ways. Mukherjee steers his readers adeptly through this emotionally charged complicated drama, without ever dramatizing too much. Written in minimalistic prose, Dark Circles is a powerful and profound story of familial ties, adultery and parental love.