Unconsented clinical trial in Jaipur's Malpani Hospital

Malpani hospital in Jaipur has admitted of bringing villagers to the hospital carrying out clinical trial without consent. During investigation by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), hospital authorities accepted that three patients were given drugs meant to treat osteoarthritis. None of the villagers were aware of the experimentation being carried out on them. News18 reached to 12 of these villagers. Officials in the CDSCO investigative team informed that when questioned the hospital authorities accepted medicines from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd were given to three patients.