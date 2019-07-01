Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis

The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together last week while trying to cross the Rio Grande and enter the United States returned to El Salvador on Sunday for burial. Photographs of Valeria, face down with her little arm wrapped around the neck of her father, Oscar Alberto Martínez, broke hearts around the world and underscored the dangers that migrants undertake in trying to reach the US. The father and daughter were swept away by the current in the river between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas. Watch our video to know more about the the grim reality of migration crisis.



