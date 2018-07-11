University Shut Down Amidst Demands for VC Resignation

Demanding immediate resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey, students' Union (MUSU) launched a total shut down

Prof. Pandey is accused of hampering the academic atmosphere and not taking up any developmental initiative.

Other allegations

VC turned a deaf ear to the students agitation and instead was busy attending BJP programmes. VC is always out of station and has spent around Rs 8 crore in travelling expenses during his tenure. VC having ‘Y’ category security and bullet proof vehicle worth 60 lakhs, is same as turning the university into a military camp. The VC said that he is not going to resign. Governor says this is not under her ambit