Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

University Shut Down Amidst Demands for VC Resignation

Demanding immediate resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey, students' Union (MUSU) launched a total shut down Prof

News18.com

First published: July 11, 2018, 10:53 AM IST | Updated: 49 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Demanding immediate resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey, students' Union (MUSU) launched a total shut down
Prof. Pandey is accused of hampering the academic atmosphere and not taking up any developmental initiative.
Other allegations
VC turned a deaf ear to the students agitation and instead was busy attending BJP programmes. VC is always out of station and has spent around Rs 8 crore in travelling expenses during his tenure. VC having ‘Y’ category security and bullet proof vehicle worth 60 lakhs, is same as turning the university into a military camp. The VC said that he is not going to resign. Governor says this is not under her ambit
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More