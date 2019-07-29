Unnao Rape Survivor Accident | Survivor's Family Asks For CBI Probe

Jul 29, 2019 04:19 PM IST India India Share

The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday.While two of her aunts were killed, her lawyer, who was driving the car in which they were travelling, was grievously injured.The incident occurred when the woman, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling from Fatehpur and their car rammed into a truck. The family was on its way to meet the woman's uncle who is lodged in Raebareli jail.