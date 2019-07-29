Vote responsibly as each vote counts
Unnao Rape Survivor Accident | Survivor's Family Asks For CBI Probe
Jul 29, 2019 04:19 PM IST
The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday.
While two of her aunts were killed, her lawyer, who was driving the car in which they were travelling, was grievously injured.
The incident occurred when the woman, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling from Fatehpur and their car rammed into a truck. The family was on its way to meet the woman's uncle who is lodged in Raebareli jail.