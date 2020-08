UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun Loses Battle With COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for technical education and MLA from Ghatampur assembly seat Kamal Rani Varun died on Sunday reportedly due to coronavirus. The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 after which she was admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow, where her other family members who also tested positive for coronavirus are admitted. Kamal Rani Varun was the first MLA of the party to win the Ghatampur seat in Kanpur and was made a cabinet minister in 2019.