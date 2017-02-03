Urvashi Kaur Calls Alia Bhatt 'Pataki'; Lauds Deepika Padukone's Fashion Choices

Designer Urvashi Kaur decodes fashion of our top Bollywood actresses.
While it's easy to sport looks which come directly from the latest runways, Bollywood stars prove it's both easy and possible to look impressive by opting for something different, yet trendy. Designer Urvashi Kaur decodes fashion of our top Bollywood actresses.
Urvashi, who has always been obsessed with all things hand woven and with natural dyes, displayed her collection titled ‘Vasa’ at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 that experimented with the indigenous Indian techniques.
On day one, she brought the quintessential Indian traveler on ramp with her ant-fit and rebellion collection.
