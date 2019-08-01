Vote responsibly as each vote counts
US-Mexico Border: Artists Install Seesaws To Allow Children To Play Together
Aug 01, 2019 05:20 PM IST
A group of architects have designed and placed three neon pink seesaws through the border wall between Mexico and United States in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua and the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. Ronald Rael, one of the architects who worked on the seesaws, said the piece is a reflection on the relationship between the two countries.
Referring to the installation, he said "If you do something on one side, it will have an impact on the other side. And that's what happens politically between United States and Mexico. What they do there impacts here; what they do here, it will impact there - it's the same with the seesaw." Watch our video to know more.