US President Gets Pranked on Christmas Eve, Biden Says ‘I Agree’ to Caller’s ‘Trumpist’ Insult

Dec 25, 2021

A caller to a White House Christmas event tells ‘let’s go Brandon’ to US President Joe Biden. The phrase has been used by Trump supporters as a euphemism for a derogatory remark against Biden. Biden who appeared to be unaware of the jibe, smiled and responded with the same slogan. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were answering calls to NORAD’s Santa hotline on Christmas Eve.

