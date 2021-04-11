US Unlikely To Pull Out Troops By May 1, But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's Chair Shaky

Even as the new US administration led by President Joe Biden is seemingly on track to withdraw troops from the Afghanistan as part of the peace deal signed by his predecessor Donald Trump, the American troops are unlikely to be pulled out by the May 1 deadline.

The United States has distanced itself from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and worked around him to deal with the Taliban, the Afghan side has once again pitched for more time and advised US from any hasty withdrawal that could put Taliban back at an advantage in the post-settlement Afghanistan.

