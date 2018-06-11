Video Wall

Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling

In Ramsipur village, about 17 kms away from Varanasi, a 'gang' of women have pledged to end alcoholism, gambling and domestic violence in their village.

First published: June 11, 2018, 6:30 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
In Ramsipur village, about 17 kms away from Varanasi, a 'gang' of women have pledged to end alcoholism, gambling and domestic violence in their village. In the last one year, these women have trained in martial arts and learnt about female warriors to get courage. Now, they roam around in their village, donning their green sarees, ensuring their home is free from social evils.​
