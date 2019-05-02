Venezuela Crisis: Defiant Maduro Claims Victory Over 'Attempted Coup'​

Demonstrators recently took on the cops on the streets of the Venezuelan capital.The clash was incited by opposition leader Juan Guaido's decision on the military to oppose President Nicolas Maduro. Several opposition supporters collected in La Carlota, and other neighbourhoods in Caracas. President Maduro addressed the people of Venezuela on Tuesday morning. He claimed the 'coup' had been defeated and that the perpetrators were being “interrogated”. In an hour-long speech, Maduro also denied US claims that he planned to flee to Cuba to escape the unrest. In January, Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela, argued that Maduro's re-election in 2018 wasn't legitimate. While United States and 50 other mostly Western countries support Guaido, Maduro has the backing of Russia, China, Turkey and Cuba.

Venezuela is currently facing a deep economic crisis. Inflation, unemployment and food shortages have made over 3 million Venezuelans to flee the country in recent years.