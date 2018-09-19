Video Wall

RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019

RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019

Victims of Biased Indian Laws | Men Hating Modern Day Feminism

Listen to these men who are allegedly stuck in matrimonial disputes due to biased Indian laws

News18.com

First published: September 19, 2018, 5:54 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
While we commonly hear stories of women suffering in a patriarchal world, listen to these men who are allegedly stuck in matrimonial disputes due to biased Indian laws. Fathers who aren't able to meet their children, families tormented and husbands threatened for money. Failed marriages lead to severely traumatic lives. Divorce also seems to be a difficult prospect. Are women misusing existing laws? These men claim that the Indian judiciary is failing them. Watch the video to know more.

For more videos subscribe to News18 Digital
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...